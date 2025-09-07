In Canada, Assisted Dying Causes New Issues

Canada's approach to euthanasia—known as medical assistance in dying, or MAID) —has shifted from unthinkable to routine in less than a decade. What began in 2016 as an option for the terminally ill now accounts for about 1 in 20 deaths nationwide—outpacing even countries with long-standing assisted-dying laws, per a deep dive by Elaina Plott Calabro for the Atlantic . Initially, MAID was restricted to those facing imminent death. Today, eligibility has widened to include people with chronic conditions—and by 2027, those suffering solely from mental illness may qualify. Parliament is even weighing extending access to mature minors and advance requests for patients with dementia.

What's driving Canada's fast-growing program: patient autonomy. The right to choose one's death, framed in the language of equality and compassion, has overshadowed lingering concerns about boundaries. That shift has led to unintended results: Some, for example, are unable to afford adequate care and turn to MAID in desperation. Clinicians, meanwhile, are left navigating ethical gray zones. Oversight is patchy, and most cases flagged for irregularities end with emails, not sanctions.

Some medical pros find the work rewarding, while others warn that eligibility criteria are often a moving target, with "incurability" sometimes defined by a patient's refusal of available treatments. "'Eligible' doesn't mean you should provide MAID," cancer psychiatrist Madeline Li says. "You can be eligible because the law is so full of holes, but that doesn't mean it clinically makes sense." More here.