Sunscreen Scandal Shakes Australia

A sunscreen scandal has erupted in Australia, the country with the world's highest skin cancer rates, following findings that some popular sun protection products aren't living up to their labels. For many Aussies, "no hat, no play" rules and relentless sun safety ads have been lifelong staples—so when Newcastle resident Rach, who diligently applies sunscreen daily, was diagnosed with skin cancer, she was stunned. "I thought I'd done all the right stuff and it still happened to me," she tells the BBC . Her shock turned to anger after learning her preferred sunscreen, Ultra Violette's Lean Screen, offered far less protection than advertised, testing at only SPF—skin protection factor—4 instead of the promised SPF 50+.

Consumer watchdog Choice Australia revealed in June that 16 out of 20 sunscreens failed to meet their advertised protection levels. Brands from Neutrogena to the Cancer Council disputed the results, citing their own tests, but Ultra Violette recalled Lean Screen after multiple failed lab tests. Other brands recently "paused" sales of additional products, and the country's medical regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Association, is investigating. Much of the controversy centers on unreliable testing—an American lab linked to several failed products has come under scrutiny.

Experts tell the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the recalled product, five of the seven "paused" products, and several products still on sale all share the same base formula, with a few ingredients like botanical extracts or pigments added. "Think of it like getting an ice cream sundae where you choose your own special toppings," says consumer product testing expert Michael Traudt. He believes the sunscreens all came from the same place and were customized to order.

While Australia's sunscreen regulations are among the strictest globally, enforcement gaps and the technical challenges of testing SPF accurately have left consumers rattled. Experts say the issue isn't limited to Australia, with questionable lab practices potentially affecting sunscreen worldwide. Despite the scandal, studies still show that regular use of even modest SPF can sharply reduce skin cancer risk—provided you use enough and reapply it regularly, the BBC notes. "Skin cancer is the most common, most expensive, and most preventable cancer in Australia," says Linda Martin, the Melanoma Institute's head of dermatology. "It costs our government billions of dollars so every step counts."