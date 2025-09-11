One Workout Might Slow Cancer Growth

Just one workout could help your body fight back against cancer, according to a new study showing that a single session of intense exercise can slow the growth of breast cancer cells. Researchers at Edith Cowan University in Australia worked with 32 women who had completed breast cancer treatment but weren't regularly exercising, per the Washington Post . Participants either did a session of interval training or weightlifting, both at a high intensity. Blood samples taken before and after these workouts were then used to treat breast cancer cells in the lab.

Blood drawn before exercise had no effect on the cancer cells. But blood collected immediately after exercise, especially after interval training, contained higher levels of certain myokines—proteins released by muscles—that inhibited cancer cell growth or even killed the cells, per a release. The most notable was IL-6, linked to immune response and inflammation, which appeared in the highest concentrations following interval training.

These findings align with earlier research indicating that higher levels of physical activity reduce cancer recurrence and improve survival rates for various cancers. However, the new study stands out because it focused on cancer survivors, whose physiology can differ significantly due to prior treatments. Though interval sessions were more effective at increasing myokines and suppressing cancer cell growth, "people with cancer who increase their muscle mass through resistance training also experience greater rises in circulating myokines," says senior study author Robert Newton.