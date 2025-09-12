Intelligence Agency Sat Out Israeli Airstrike in Qatar

Israel's recent airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar has exposed deep divisions within its own intelligence ranks, as the Mossad refused to carry out the mission over fears of diplomatic fallout and questions about its timing. The famed intelligence agency stayed on the sidelines despite having drawn up an assassination plan for Hamas leaders on Qatari soil, the Washington Post reports. According to people familiar with the matter, Mossad chief David Barnea objected to a ground attack, fearing it would destroy a relationship with Qatari officials, who have played a key role in mediating between Israel and Hamas.

Instead of sending operatives, Israel opted to launch a missile strike from fighter jets. The attack missed its main targets—Hamas' senior delegates, including acting leader Khalil al-Hayya—killing instead several aides, relatives, and a Qatari officer. The attack sparked immediate condemnation from Qatar, which called the airstrike "state terrorism" and signaled it might rethink its mediation role. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday threatened Qatar with new attacks if it doesn't throw out Hamas' political representatives, per CBS News—though President Trump said he had assured its prime minister "that such a thing will not happen again on their soil."

The timing of the attack has drawn internal criticism as well, per the Post. Some Israeli officials questioned why the strike was ordered while hostage negotiations—facilitated by the US and Qatar—were underway. Others argued that Hamas leaders could be targeted in the future, suggesting the move risked undermining both diplomatic channels and the chance to secure the release of Israeli hostages. Netanyahu reportedly pushed for the strike, citing a rare opportunity to target Hamas leadership gathered in one place and political pressure to respond to recent deadly attacks inside Israel. Some analysts suggest domestic politics may also have played a role, as Netanyahu faces criticism over allegations of ties to Qatar.