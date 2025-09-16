A Big First, Found Underground in Albania

Beneath the hills of rural Albania, archaeologists have uncovered the country's first Roman-era tomb, possibly belonging to a wealthy family, shedding new light on ancient life in the Balkans. The mausoleum, dating back to the third or fourth century CE, was unearthed near Strikcan, close to the North Macedonian border, after local residents spotted an odd stone formation on a plateau. Excavation led by Albania's Institute of Archaeology revealed a staircase, entrance hall, and funerary chamber constructed from limestone slabs featuring Greek inscriptions and other intricate carvings, per Smithsonian .

According to lead archaeologist Erikson Nikolli, the primary inscription identifies a man named Gelliano—a name associated with the Roman period. Gelliano is believed to be one of two people whose remains are held within the tomb, the other assumed to be a family member. The structure's size—about 29 feet by 19 feet—points to an upper-class origin. Artifacts found at the site include fabric embroidered with gold thread, knives, and glass plates, reinforcing the idea that the tomb's occupants were wealthy, per Artnet News. The site had been looted at least twice, once in antiquity and again in recent decades, with heavy machinery used in the latter instance.

The tomb also includes a dedication to Jupiter, the principal deity of the Roman pantheon. Researchers continue to study additional inscriptions and stone fragments nearby that may have belonged to a different monument. Local officials hope to develop the tomb into a tourist attraction, building on the country's recent tourism growth. Albania's main Roman site remains Butrint, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but the newly discovered tomb could add another draw for visitors interested in the region's ancient past.