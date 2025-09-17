Stocks Churn After Fed's First Rate Cut of the Year

The swings came after the Fed cut its main interest rate for the first time this year. That move was no surprise for Wall Street, which was widely expecting it. More important was the set of projections that Fed officials published showing where they expect interest rates to go in upcoming years. That indicated the typical member sees the Fed cutting the federal funds rate two more times by the end of this year and once more in 2026. Stocks initially rose following the release of the projections, but they gave back gains after Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that they're only projections and conditions could change quickly. "It's such an unusual situation," Powell said, saying later that "there is no risk-free path" that the Fed should obviously take with interest rates.

What's making things difficult for the Fed is that the job market is slowing at the same time that inflation is remaining stubbornly high. Inflation has so far refused to go back below the Fed's 2% target, and Fed officials don't see that happening for a few years. But several discouraging reports on the job market recently mean inflation may no longer so clearly be the Fed's No. 1 problem. "I would say they're moving toward equality," Powell said about the two risks.

Lyft drove 13.1% higher after saying it will bring autonomous ride-hailing service to Nashville with Waymo. Workday rose 7.2% after Elliott Investment Management said it's built a stake of more than $2 billion in it and supports its management. The company, which helps customers manage their finances and human resources, recently increased its program to send cash to investors through purchases of its stock by up to $4 billion.

story continues below

The heaviest weights on the market, meanwhile, were Big Tech stocks. Nvidia fell 2.6% and Broadcom sank 3.8%, for example. RCI Hospitality Holdings dropped 10.4% after New York's attorney general accused executives of bribery and other crimes for trying to avoid paying millions of dollars in sales taxes. RCI owns strip clubs and sports bars across the country, including Rick's Cabaret. Online ticket marketplace StubHub slumped 6.4% from its initial public offering price of $23.50 after its shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange for the first time.