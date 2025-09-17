South Park Creators: We Missed Deadline for Tonight

Bad news for South Park fans expecting a fresh episode on Wednesday night: Hours before it was due to air, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker said they didn't get it done in time, NBC News reports. "Apparently when you do everything at the last minute, sometimes you don't get it done. This one's on us," they said in an Instagram post . "We didn't get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!" An insider tells Deadline that the delay involved "finding the right tone and approach to addressing current events."

The episode would have been the first to air since the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week. After the shooting, Comedy Central pulled an episode that mocked Kirk from reruns, though it remains available on Paramount+. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the "Got a Nut" episode, which depicted Cartman as a Kirk-style "master debater," was "actually pretty tame by South Park standards." After it aired, Kirk called it "hilarious" and a "badge of honor."

The show definitely hasn't shied away from controversy in other episodes this season. The season premiere in July ruthlessly mocked President Trump and Paramount, Comedy Central's parent company, over Paramount's settlement with the president. The most recent episode to air, "The Death of Wok," had a subplot about Satan being pregnant with Trump's "butt baby." NBC notes that after Stone and Parker's Wednesday announcement, commentators speculated that they had finished the episode but pulled it due to recent events. "Blink twice if they're silencing you, Matt and Trey," one person wrote.