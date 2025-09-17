Questioning of Patel Turns to Epstein Files

FBI Director Kash Patel defended the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files Wednesday as he returned to Capitol Hill for a second day to face intense questioning from Democrats over his promises of transparency surrounding the disgraced financier's criminal case. After Tuesday's questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee about whether Patel has politicized the bureau, the political blowback over the Trump administration's decision not to publicly release more investigative files from Epstein's case was at the center of Patel's five-hour appearance on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, the AP reports. Topics included: