Patel Clashes With Senators at First Oversight Hearing

FBI Director Kash Patel clashed with multiple Democratic senators during his first oversight hearing Tuesday, with lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee pressing him on issues including the firings of FBI personnel, the Jeffrey Epstein files, and the FBI's handling of the investigation of Charlie Kirk's murder.

During a shouting match with Patel, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker predicted he wouldn't last long as FBI director, slamming him for pushing out agents with decades of experience, Fox News reports. "I think this might be your last oversight hearing, because as much as you supplicate yourself to the will of Donald Trump and not the Constitution of the United States of America, Donald Trump has shown us in his first term, and in this term, he is not loyal to people like you," Booker said. Patel told Booker: "This is my time, not yours."