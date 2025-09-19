Carr Turns to The View , Which Stayed Silent About Kimmel

The View was about the only place on your TV dial not consumed on Thursday by the news of ABC's shutdown of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the day before. The show usually is all about robust discussions of hot topics. But this time, the ABC show skipped over the Kimmel flap in the sort of omission that Fox News has been criticized for—not bringing up a story that hits close to its corporate home. The chatting began about FBI Director Kash Patel's congressional testimony, Deadline reports, then Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. Later, there was time to discuss whether breakups can lead to long-term relationships, per Business Insider , and to interview Terry and Tammy Bradshaw. But the panelists did not mention the company's decision to sideline their fellow talk show host.

That sidestep did not spare the show from appearing to be next on Brendan Carr's list, per the Hollywood Reporter. Celebrating ABC's decision, which he had pushed for, the FCC chair said he might have his agency investigate whether The View is a possibility for intervention. Appearing on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, Carr said the pressure point might be the FCC's equal time rule, enacted in the name of fairness to competing political views. Bona fide news program have been exempt, he said. But now, "I think it's worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View and some of the programs that you have still qualify as bona fide news programs," Carr said.

He's been critical of The View in the past, Politico points out, but such musings seem to carry more weight in light of Carr's victory over Kimmel. If the FCC decides the daytime show is not exempt from the broadcasting rules, ABC could have to provide opponents of views expressed by the cast equal time—which wouldn't necessarily have to be on that show. Or the network could be hit with fines or a cease-and-desist order, per Business Insider. The View didn't mention CBS' cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show immediately, either, per Deadline, though the cast commented on it several days later.