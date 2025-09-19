Pope Leo Talks Trump, AI, Scandals in First Interview

Pope Leo XIV said in his first major interview as history's first American pope that he is concerned by some of what is happening in the US but he doesn't plan to engage in "partisan politics." Leo spoke on a range of topics—the Trump administration, clergy sexual abuse, LGBTQ+ Catholics, and artificial intelligence—in the interview, conducted by Vatican correspondent Elise Ann Allen of the news site Crux for a biography of Leo that was published Thursday in Peru, where he was bishop for many years.

Trump administration. Leo made clear he is not a Trump supporter, adding that he and his brother Luis Prevost, a self-described "MAGA-type" who has met the president, are in "different places," the AP reports. He said US bishops showed "courage" in confronting the administration over mass deportation plans earlier this year and expressed hope they would continue to do so. He added, however, that he is not afraid to "raise issues," CNN reports. "The fact that I am American means ... people can't say, like they did about Francis, 'he doesn't understand the United States,'" he said. Leo also wants to support Trump's efforts "promoting peace in the world."