Trump Signs Off on $100K H-1B Visa Fee

President Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that will require a $100,000 annual visa fee for highly skilled foreign workers and rolled out a $1 million "Gold Card" visa as a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy individuals, moves that face near-certain legal challenges amid widespread criticism that he's sidestepping Congress. If the moves survive legal muster, they'll deliver staggering price increases, reports the AP.

H-1B visas: These visas, which have historically been doled out by lottery and require at least a bachelor's degree, are meant for high-skilled jobs that tech companies find difficult to fill. Critics say the program is a pipeline for overseas workers who are often willing to work for as little as $60,000 annually, well below the $100,000-plus salaries typically paid to US technology workers. Per the Washington Post, "current H-1B visa application fees depend on employer size and status but rarely exceed $5,000 in total, excluding lawyer's expenses."