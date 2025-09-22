DNA Test Cracks Rape Case With Identical Twin Suspects

Decades after a brutal rape, a groundbreaking technique has finally exposed the attacker, solving a puzzle that once stumped investigators: how to tell identical twins apart using only DNA. The 1987 assault on a gas station employee in Woodbridge, Virginia, had gone unsolved for years, despite the collection of DNA evidence at the time. When Prince William County detectives revisited the case in 2019, the DNA sample led them to not one, but two men—identical twins living in Florida, who shared the same genetic profile, per the Washington Post .

Prosecutors were forced to turn to a relatively new forensic tool known as somatic mutation analysis, which searches for small genetic mutations that develop as people age. With this more sensitive analysis, scientists were able to pinpoint subtle mutations that distinguished Russell Marubbio from his innocent twin brother, leading to 54-year-old Marubbio's conviction for violent rape and abduction on Aug. 21, per WTTG. The case marks the first time this DNA testing method has led to a conviction in a US courtroom, according to the Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors compared the advance to earlier forensic milestones like fingerprinting, arguing that as science advances, so, too, must the justice system. Though some judges have previously expressed skepticism about the science behind differentiating identical twins through DNA—including during the trial of an identical twin accused of several rapes in Boston in 2004—experts say it is now well established. The Virginia rape victim, now 88, who was threatened at knifepoint, testified at the trial and expressed relief at the outcome. Marubbio remains in custody with sentencing set for Nov. 7, per WJLA.