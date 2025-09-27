Denmark Spots More Drones, Prompting NATO to Take Steps

Unidentified drones have breached Denmark's largest military base, fueling concerns of a "hybrid attack" and suspicions about Russian involvement—as well as NATO action. Military and police said the drones were detected over several military sites on Friday night into Saturday, including the base at Karup, France24 reports. The Karup base, which accommodates Denmark's helicopter fleet, airspace surveillance, flight school, and support functions, shares its runways with a civilian airport. The airport was briefly closed, but no flights were disrupted due to the timing. There was no attempt to bring the drones down. The military and police are investigating.

NATO then announced on Saturday that it will step up its surveillance and upgrade its Baltic Sea mission, per Reuters. The response is to involve new assets including "intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms and at least one air-defense frigate," officials said. NATO did not say which member nations are contributing to the mission. In recent days, similar drone sightings have led to temporary airport closures across Denmark and in Oslo. These flights follow the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian jets and drone incursions into Polish and Romanian territory.

On Saturday, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters that his office is working on rules to govern detecting, intercepting, and—if needed— shooting down drones, per the AP. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the flights as "hybrid attacks" and suggested Russia poses the primary threat to European security. Denmark's defense minister indicated the drone flights appear to be the work of professionals. Moscow has denied involvement, calling the accusations "a staged provocation."