Nobel Laureates Demand 'Red Lines' on AI

More than 200 leaders in science and politics—including 10 Nobel Prize winners—are urging the world to draw clear, enforceable boundaries on artificial intelligence before the technology spins out of control, reports NBC News . Their open letter , released Monday and dubbed the "Global Call for AI Red Lines," warns that without such international rules, AI could fuel everything from mass unemployment to engineered pandemics and widespread human rights abuses.

"For thousands of years, humans have learned—sometimes the hard way—that powerful technologies can have dangerous as well as beneficial consequences," said author Yuval Noah Harari, one of those who signed the letter. "Humans must agree on clear red lines for AI before the technology reshapes society beyond our understanding and destroys the foundations of our humanity." The appeal—announced by Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa at the United Nations General Assembly's High-Level Week—asks governments to hammer out those guardrails by the end of 2026.

The letter does not suggest exact rules, instead calling for negotiation on issues such as banning lethal autonomous weapons and preventing AI from playing a role in nuclear warfare or self-replicating. Nobel winners who signed include biochemist Jennifer Doudna, economist Daron Acemoglu, and physicist Giorgio Parisi. Two of the "godfathers" of AI, Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, also signed, as did former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta and former Irish President Mary Robinson, who is currently United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, per Euro News.