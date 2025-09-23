NASA Introduces 10 New Astronauts

NASA has introduced its newest astronauts, ten scientists, engineers, and test pilots chosen from more than 8,000 applicants to help explore the moon and possibly Mars. For the first time, there were more women than men in an incoming astronaut class, the AP reports. They included a geologist who worked on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover and a SpaceX engineer who's already rocketed into orbit, flying on a billionaire-sponsored mission that featured the world's first private spacewalk last year.

The six women and four men will undergo two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight. Acting Administrator Sean Duffy said one of them could become one of the first to step on Mars. He also stressed that the US will win this second race to land astronauts on the moon.