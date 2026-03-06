Louisiana Jolted by 2nd-Strongest Quake on Record

Louisiana woke up to a jolt Thursday that seismologists say was unusually strong for a state better known for hurricanes than quakes. A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit just north of Coushatta in northwest Louisiana around 5:30am, according to the US Geological Survey . It was the second most powerful earthquake in state history, behind only a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Grand Isle in early 2006, KSLA reports. It was the strongest tremor anywhere in North America in the previous 24 hours, stronger than anything picked up in usual hot spots like Alaska and California. No injuries or major damage were reported.

The region has quietly become a minor seismic trouble spot, the Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate reports. Since December, a series of smaller quakes has rattled the area around Coushatta, following an earlier swarm centered near Mooringsport that ran from late 2023 into early 2025. Between December 2024 and February 2025 alone, at least eight quakes between magnitude 2.4 and 3.5 were recorded in the northwest corner of the state.

Scientists say the shaking is probably not the work of natural faults. Like in neighboring Oklahoma and east Texas, the increase in seismic activity is believed to be linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and gas operations. Those fracking-linked quakes are typically minor and shallow; a 4.9 marks a notable jump. For comparison, the largest quake tied to fluid injection on record was a 5.8 in Oklahoma in 2016. Until Thursday, Louisiana's recent high mark was a 3.6 near Coushatta in 2024. People notes that according to the Michigan Technological Institute, quakes up to 5.4 are often felt, but only cause minor damage. Major damage can be expected when the strength reaches 6.1 or higher.