NASA: Asteroid Will Miss Moon by 13K Miles

New observations rule out 2024 YR4 collision with moon in 2032
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 5, 2026 1:23 PM CST
NASA: No Chance Asteroid Will Hit Moon in 2032
This undated photo provided by NASA shows a view from orbit looking at the surface of the moon.   (Ernie T. Wright/NASA via AP, File)

NASA issued a welcomed all-clear Thursday, saying there's now zero chance that asteroid 2024 YR4 will crash into the moon in 2032. The space agency had been predicting a 4.3% chance of a direct hit. But observations by the Webb Space Telescope in February helped scientists refine the asteroid's orbit.

The new information indicates that the asteroid will miss the moon by 13,200 miles on Dec. 22, 2032. Discovered at the end of 2024, the asteroid at first looked like it might threaten Earth. Scientists last year ruled out a collision with our planet anytime in the next century, but kept the moon as a possible target. The asteroid is about 200 feet across.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X