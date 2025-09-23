Texas Bathroom Bill Has Nation's Steepest Penalties

Texas will soon join 19 other states with laws restricting which public restrooms transgender people can use. Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill that bans transgender individuals from using bathrooms in state-owned buildings and schools—including universities—that match their gender identity. Institutions caught violating the law, set to take effect December 4, could be fined up to $125,000, making Texas' penalty the steepest in the nation for this type of restriction, NBC News reports.

The move comes after nearly a decade of debate in the state, with earlier attempts stalling amid backlash that toppled a similar law in North Carolina. The earlier proposals failed to gain traction in the state House, while the state Senate has passed six bathroom bills since 2017, the Texas Tribune reports. Supporters, including Abbott, frame the new measure as a "common sense public safety issue." The law goes beyond bathrooms: it requires jails and prisons to house inmates based on birth sex and prohibits trans women from accessing services at women's domestic violence shelters, with limited exceptions.

Republican lawmakers, like State Rep. Angelia Orr, argue the law is about protecting women and girls. Critics, however, point to research—such as a 2018 Williams Institute study—finding no evidence that trans-inclusive bathroom policies compromise safety. Democrats labeled the bill as government overreach, warning that it could heighten harassment for both transgender Texans and anyone whose appearance doesn't match traditional gender expectations. The bill's penalties were sharply increased before passage, moving from $5,000 for a first offense to $25,000, and then soaring to $125,000 for repeat violations. LGBTQ advocates and some lawmakers have signaled plans to challenge the law in court, arguing it puts more Texans at risk of discrimination and violence.