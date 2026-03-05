Tree Ring Analysis Solves a Stradivarius Mystery

The centuries-old mystery over what went into building Antonio Stradivari's best violins may be narrowing to a single Alpine valley. A new study covered by the New York Times finds that the wood used in many of his famed instruments most likely came from high-altitude spruce trees in northern Italy's Val di Fiemme—the same region that partly hosted the 2026 Winter Olympics. In research published in Dendrochronologia, scientists mined a trove of tree-ring measurements from 284 Stradivarius violins gathered over decades by the late dendrochronologist and violin maker John Topham. They then matched the growth-ring widths, which the Times compares to bar codes, against data from more than 6,000 sites worldwide, recorded in the International Tree-Ring Data Bank.