Tree Ring Analysis Solves a Stradivarius Mystery

The centuries-old mystery over what went into building Antonio Stradivari's best violins may be narrowing to a single Alpine valley. A new study covered by the New York Times finds that the wood used in many of his famed instruments most likely came from high-altitude spruce trees in northern Italy's Val di Fiemme—the same region that partly hosted the 2026 Winter Olympics. In research published in Dendrochronologia, scientists mined a trove of tree-ring measurements from 284 Stradivarius violins gathered over decades by the late dendrochronologist and violin maker John Topham. They then matched the growth-ring widths, which the Times compares to bar codes, against data from more than 6,000 sites worldwide, recorded in the International Tree-Ring Data Bank.
While many violins couldn't be pinpointed beyond the broader Alps, a significant share—especially those from Stradivari's highly prized "Golden Age" between about 1700 and 1725—lined up with Val di Fiemme. According to the study, led by Dr. Mauro Bernabei, Stradivari violins feature narrower growth rings than many other instruments from the classical period, which indicates "trees growing under high-altitude temperature-limited conditions." Experts stress the findings highlight exceptional raw material for making violins, not a magic formula: technique still mattered in creating the Stradivarius' superior sound quality, but the density and stiffness of the wood did make a difference. Such research is helping experts determine which alleged Stradivarius violins are counterfeits.