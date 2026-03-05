Weather Service Adds Storm Intensity to Outlook Maps

Weather maps that once focused on where storms might hit are about to say more about how nasty they could be. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center started this week to tweak its severe weather outlooks to factor in not just the odds of storms, but their potential strength, reports the Washington Post. The familiar 0-to-5 risk categories aren't going away, but how they're assigned will shift. Forecasters will now be able to bump up the risk level when isolated storms could be especially intense—for example, a weather event that once carried a "slight" risk might now be labeled "enhanced" if an extra-powerful tornado is possible, however isolated it may be.