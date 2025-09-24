Explosions Rock Gaza Aid Flotilla

Activists taking part in a flotilla seeking to break the 18-year Israeli blockade of Gaza said Wednesday that some of their boats were attacked by drones overnight while sailing south of Greece. The Global Sumud Flotilla said it was attacked during the night by "unidentified drones and communications jamming," per the AP . It said that "at least 13 explosions" were heard on and around several flotilla boats, while drones or aircraft dropped "unidentified objects" on at least 10 boats. No casualties were reported but there was damage to the vessels and "widespread obstruction in communications," it added.

Activists posted a brief video on the flotilla's social media account showing what appeared to be an explosion on or near one of the vessels. There was no immediate response to questions from the Israeli military. The flotilla, comprised of dozens of boats from several countries, is carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has accused organizers of being linked to Hamas, and says it has proposed that the activists unload their aid in the Israeli port of Ashkelon for it to be transported into Gaza.

"Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade," the ministry said on Monday. "Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel's proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have." Italian citizens, including members of parliament and members of the European parliament, are participating in the flotilla, and Italy's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it had "asked the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv to gather information and reiterate its previous request to the Israeli government to guarantee the absolute protection of the personnel on board."