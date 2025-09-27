Pentagon Looks at Options to Strike Venezuelan Drug Targets

The Pentagon is working on plans to attack drug traffickers inside Venezuela, an operation that could begin in weeks, people familiar with the operation told NBC News. President Trump posted last weekend that military had destroyed a boat in the Caribbean that he said was carrying narco-traffickers and drugs for the third time in a month. Striking inside Venezuela's borders would represent an escalation of the administration's campaign. No such operation has been approved yet by the president, officials said. The plans under discussion center on drone strikes against the leaders and members of drug trafficking groups, as well as drug labs.