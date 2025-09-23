Emma Watson Talks of Break From Work That's 'Soul-Destroying'

Emma Watson says she's "maybe the happiest and healthiest I've ever been," and she's attributing that partly to the fact that she hasn't acted in about seven years. In a new interview with Hollywood Authentic , the 35-year-old Harry Potter star—who became famous as Hermione Granger in the fantasy franchise and hasn't worked on a film since late 2018, when she wrapped Little Women, per the Guardian —says it wasn't the acting itself that she balked at, but everything else that went along with it.

"A bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off," Watson tells the magazine. She adds, "I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed."

Variety notes that Watson didn't exactly leave a faltering career behind: Besides starring in eight Harry Potter films, she also saw critical acclaim for her work in Noah, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Beauty and the Beast, and the aforementioned Little Women, an adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig. Watson tells Hollywood Authentic that she's open to maybe appearing behind the camera some day, but that "the most important thing, really ... is your home and friends and family. I think I worked so hard for so long that my life sort of bottomed out. ... So I needed to go and do some construction work. Some good foundations for anything else to grow from." Read the interview in full here.