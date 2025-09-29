Monday Is a Pivotal Day for Hostages in Gaza

Monday has the potential to be a make-or-break day in regard to Gaza and the fate of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. President Trump meets with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to push a new 21-point plan for ending the conflict, reports the Washington Post. Details were still being worked out, but the plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, the return of all remaining hostages within 48 hours, the disarming of Hamas, and amnesty for militants.

NPR puts it starkly: Trump is Netanyahu's only major ally left in the world, and Trump is pushing hard for this US-brokered plan. "It will be difficult for Netanyahu to tell Trump, 'No,'" says the outlet's Daniel Estrin.