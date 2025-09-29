Monday Is a Pivotal Day for Hostages in Gaza

Trump meets with Netanyahu to push his new peace plan
Posted Sep 29, 2025 6:34 AM CDT
Trump Has a Big Meeting Monday With Netanyahu
In this photo from April 7, President Trump, left, speaks as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves upon leaving the White House.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Monday has the potential to be a make-or-break day in regard to Gaza and the fate of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. President Trump meets with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to push a new 21-point plan for ending the conflict, reports the Washington Post. Details were still being worked out, but the plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, the return of all remaining hostages within 48 hours, the disarming of Hamas, and amnesty for militants.

  • NPR puts it starkly: Trump is Netanyahu's only major ally left in the world, and Trump is pushing hard for this US-brokered plan. "It will be difficult for Netanyahu to tell Trump, 'No,'" says the outlet's Daniel Estrin.

  • Axios reports similarly that Trump "appears ready to break with Netanyahu on Gaza and pressure him to make peace." The story notes that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has been involved in advance negotiations.
  • Trump, meanwhile, is raising expectations in advance. "We're doing very well," he told NBC News. "It looks like there is a really good chance for peace in the Middle East. Everybody is on board. Everybody."
  • At least 48 hostages remain in the enclave, though only about 20 are believed to be alive.

