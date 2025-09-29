2 Minutes After Skydivers Jumped, the Plane Goes Down

Eight skydivers jumped to safety just two minutes before their plane crashed Saturday on Australia's south coast, killing the pilot, who was the only person left on board. The skydivers had jumped from about 14,000 feet near Moruya airport in New South Wales just after 2pm Saturday, leaving veteran pilot and skydiving instructor Paul Smith at the controls. The 54-year-old was killed when the plane went down in dense bushland, per the Guardian. He was a highly respected and well-liked figure in the local community, said Detective Inspector Justin Marks, who described the death as "very tragic." Just last year, Smith was awarded the Australian Parachute Federation's highest award for his contributions to skydiving, per News.com.au.