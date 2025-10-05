The Strange Tale of Israel's Singing Hitman

It's age-old advice for aspiring singers: Because the odds of success are long, it's wise to have a fallback career. Teaching, maybe. Or accounting. Or, in the case of Avner Harari, mafia hitman. The Financial Times tells the incredible tale of Harari, who earned the nickname of "Terminator" in his younger days working for organized crime in Israel. His trademark weapon: a missile launcher. But all the while, Harari harbored ambitions of making it big as a singer in a Middle Eastern style of music known as Mizrahi. (Listen to one of his efforts here.) Back in 2016, Harari stepped out of prison—having spent 40 of his 61 years behind bars at that point—as a self-professed changed man. "I was a criminal in the past," he said in a TV interview. "But thank God, I'm a musician now."