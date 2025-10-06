Vice Principals Star Kimberly Hebert Gregory Dead at 52

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, best known for her standout performance as Dr. Belinda Brown on HBO's Vice Principals, died Friday at age 52. The news was confirmed by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, on Instagram over the weekend, per the Hollywood Reporter ; he did not disclose a cause of death. In addition to her acting work, Gregory founded the Black Rebirth Collective , a nonprofit, USA Today reports.

Born in Houston in 1972, Gregory built a robust career spanning television, film, voice acting, and the stage. Her role as the formidable principal in Vice Principals put her in the spotlight alongside co-stars Danny McBride and Walton Goggins. Goggins, in a tribute, called her "one of the best I've ever worked with" and praised her professionalism and humor. Fellow cast member Busy Philipps described Gregory as "a light and a force."

Gregory's credits extended far beyond her signature HBO role. She appeared in series such as Devious Maids, Barry, The Chi, The Act, Better Call Saul, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and took on film projects including Five Feet Apart and I Think I Love My Wife. She also lent her voice to animated shows including Craig of the Creek. She also performed with the Chicago Theatre Company in the 1990s, and was once nominated for a Drama Desk Award, Deadline reports. She was also nominated for best supporting actress at the 1998 Joseph Jefferson Awards Equity Branch, Variety reports.

story continues below

While many in the industry shared heartfelt remembrances, Chester Gregory reflected on her legacy of courage, artistry, and resilience, writing, "Your Story Was Never Defined By The Battle, But By The Beauty You Carried Through It." She is also survived by a son.