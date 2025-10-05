Trump Deploys California Guard After Losing Ruling on Oregon's

Temporarily blocked in trying to deploy Oregon's National Guard troops to Portland, President Trump is sending 300 of California's instead. California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged Sunday to fight Trump's "breathtaking abuse of power" in court, the New York Times reports. Oregon's chief executive also objected. "This action appears to (be) intentional to circumvent yesterday's ruling by a federal judge," Gov. Tina Kotek said Sunday, per the AP . "There is no need for military intervention in Oregon. There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security. Oregon is our home, not a military target."

US District Judge Karin Immergut had issued a temporary restraining order blocking the mobilization on Saturday. Oregon had argued that the president exceeded his constitutional authority in mobilizing federal troops for local duty, per the Times, and probably violated the 10th Amendment. California has won a similar case. Immergut's ruling said she expects a trial court will agree with the state. An attorney for Oregon said in court that Trump's actions "represent one of the most dramatic infringements on state sovereignty in Oregon's history" and "radically reshape the balance of federal-state power."

Trump, who appointed Immergut, complained about her decision in a post Sunday, per CNBC. "I wasn't served well by the people that picked judges," he wrote, saying the judge "ought to be ashamed of herself" because "Portland is burning to the ground." Mayor Keith Wilson said Portland is looking for legal means to halt the deployment. Kotek said that 101 California National Guard troops arrived by plane on Saturday night and that more were on the way. Federal officials have not said what duties they would carry out other than assisting ICE operations.