Beijing Has '4 Don'ts' for Top US Diplomat in Hong Kong

Beijing's top diplomat in Hong Kong met with the city's new US consul general this week to warn her against interfering in the territory's internal affairs, his office said in a statement on Thursday. Cui Jianchun, commissioner of the Hong Kong office of China's foreign ministry, met with Julie Eadeh on Tuesday to "lodge solemn representations" about her conduct, the statement said.

Eadeh, who took up the new role in August, appeared to have angered Beijing for reportedly inviting pro-democracy figures to events, the AP reports. Beijing's office overseeing Hong Kong affairs reposted articles from pro-Beijing media outlets that criticized her moves.