Another Ancient Egyptian Treasure Is Stolen

A 4,000-year-old limestone relief has mysteriously disappeared from a sealed tomb in Egypt's famed Saqqara Necropolis, raising fresh questions about the security of the nation's ancient treasures. The artifact, which dates back to Egypt's Fifth Dynasty (circa 2500 to 2350 BC), was taken from the tomb of Khenti Ka, a prominent official who served as both "Priest of the Goddess Maat" and "Overseer of the Royal Palace," per CBS News . Local reports indicate it was cut from the wall of the tomb, which had not been opened since 2019, using an electric saw.

The relief, roughly 16 inches by 24 inches, features depictions of Egypt's three ancient seasons—Akhet (flooding), Peret (growth), and Shemu (harvest)—and is considered to have significant scholarly and symbolic value tied to ancient beliefs about life and agriculture. Its theft is "a catastrophe by all standards," archaeologist Abu Deshish tells CBS. "All necessary legal measures have been taken and the entire matter has been referred to the Public Prosecution for investigation," said Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which established a committee to assess all items in the tomb.

This is the second high-profile antiquities theft in recent weeks, following the disappearance of a 3,000-year-old golden pharaoh's bracelet from the Egyptian Museum. It was reportedly stolen by a restoration worker, sold for around $4,000, and melted down. In contrast, experts suggest the theft at Saqqara appears more sophisticated, likely carried out by someone aware of the relief's historical importance, per CBS.