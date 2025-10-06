Startup Plans to Light Up Solar Panels at Night

A California startup's plan to use satellites to beam sunlight from space to solar farms at night promises more clean energy—but has astronomers warning of a new threat to the dark skies their science depends on. Reflect Orbital has asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to conduct a demonstration in 2026, with ambitions to expand to around 4,000 satellites by 2030, Bloomberg reports. Backed by major investors like Sequoia Capital and Baiju Bhatt, the goal is to extend solar panels' productivity after sunset.

Astronomers, however, are raising concerns about the impact on nighttime sky observations. Anthony Tyson, chief scientist at the Rubin Observatory, warned that the artificial light from these satellites—comparable to the brightness of a full moon—could seriously disrupt sensitive astronomical equipment. A survey by the American Astronomical Society found most responding astronomers believe their work would be affected by the project. The astronomical community also points out that growing numbers of satellites, including those from projects like Starlink, already pose challenges for Earth-based telescopes. Scientists are also worried about the effect of light pollution on nocturnal species.

"Astronomers are certainly concerned about this," Meredith Rawls at the University of Washington tells Bloomberg. Reflect Orbital acknowledges these concerns and says it's working with astronomers to limit disruptions, pledging to avoid directing light near observatories and to coordinate with scientists on satellite locations. The company also says it will study the environmental and local impacts before deploying at each site. In an interview last year, Reflect Orbital CEO Ben Nowack told Forbes that the technology could also be used to illuminate construction projects, search-and-rescue operations, or even night skiing.

Some experts question whether the approach is the most effective way to increase renewable energy, citing established alternatives like solar and battery storage and noting that frequent satellite launches have their own environmental costs. Reflect Orbital claims that added solar power from its satellites could offset launch emissions within weeks, though a full analysis has yet to be published.