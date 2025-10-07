What to Know About Israel-Hamas Talks

Israel and Hamas began indirect talks on ending the war in Gaza on Monday, after both sides signaled support for US President Trump's peace plan, the AP reports. The talks in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh are brokered by the US and aim at hammering out details for the plan's first phase. That includes a ceasefire to allow for the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Sources tell Al Jazeera day one ended on a positive note, and talks will continue Tuesday. Trump's plan has received wide international backing and raised hopes for an end to a devastating war that has upended global politics, left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and the Gaza Strip in ruins. Here's what we know: