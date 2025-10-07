What to Know About Israel-Hamas Talks

Israel and Hamas began indirect talks on ending the war in Gaza on Monday, after both sides signaled support for US President Trump's peace plan, the AP reports. The talks in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh are brokered by the US and aim at hammering out details for the plan's first phase. That includes a ceasefire to allow for the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Sources tell Al Jazeera day one ended on a positive note, and talks will continue Tuesday. Trump's plan has received wide international backing and raised hopes for an end to a devastating war that has upended global politics, left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and the Gaza Strip in ruins. Here's what we know:
- Who: US envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the US negotiating team, according to a senior Egyptian official Saturday. Local Egyptian media said that Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, arrived in Egypt and are expected to join the talks. The Israelis are led by top negotiator Ron Dermer, while Khalil al-Hayyah leads the Hamas delegation. Netanyahu's office said that foreign policy adviser Ophir Falk would also be present for Israel among others.
- How long: It's not clear. Netanyahu said they would be "confined to a few days maximum," and Trump has said that Hamas must move quickly, "or else all bets will be off." Hamas officials have warned more time may be needed to locate bodies of hostages buried under rubble.
- What: All hostilities would—in theory—immediately end. Under the deal, Hamas would release all hostages it holds, living or dead, within 72 hours. The militants still have 48 hostages. Israel believes about 20 of them are alive. Israel would free 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in its prisons and 1,700 people detained from Gaza since the war began, including all women and children. Israel also would hand over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each body of a hostage handed over.
- What next: Israeli troops would withdraw from Gaza after Hamas disarms, and an international security force would deploy. The territory would be placed under international governance, with Trump and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair overseeing it. An interim administration of Palestinian technocrats would run day-to-day affairs. Hamas would have no part in administering Gaza, and all its military infrastructure, including tunnels, would be dismantled. Members who pledge to live peacefully would be granted amnesty. Those who wish to leave Gaza can. Palestinians wouldn't be expelled from Gaza. Large amounts of humanitarian aid would be allowed and would be run by "neutral international bodies," including the United Nations and the Red Crescent.
Many uncertainties remain around the latest plan, including the demand for Hamas to disarm and the future governance of Gaza. See the AP for what Hamas has said about the peace plan proposal.