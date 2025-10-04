Netanyahu Tells Israel 'Great Achievement' Is Near

Israel halted its ground invasion of Gaza on Saturday, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation later in a speech that a deal with Hamas is so close that he hopes to be able to announce the release of the hostages held in Gaza soon. Significant issues remain unsettled, the New York Times reports, though there are signs of progress. Israel is "on the brink of a great achievement," Netanyahu said, crediting the military and political force he and President Trump brought to bear on Hamas. "I withstood immense pressure from home and abroad to end the war," Netanyahu said. Developments include: