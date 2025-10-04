Netanyahu Tells Israel 'Great Achievement' Is Near

Military stops ground offensive in Gaza but continues airstrikes
Posted Oct 4, 2025 5:30 PM CDT
Netanyahu Tells Israel 'Great Achievement' Is Near
Smoke rises from buildings following an Israeli military strike in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Friday.   (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israel halted its ground invasion of Gaza on Saturday, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation later in a speech that a deal with Hamas is so close that he hopes to be able to announce the release of the hostages held in Gaza soon. Significant issues remain unsettled, the New York Times reports, though there are signs of progress. Israel is "on the brink of a great achievement," Netanyahu said, crediting the military and political force he and President Trump brought to bear on Hamas. "I withstood immense pressure from home and abroad to end the war," Netanyahu said. Developments include:

  • Military operations: Trump thanked Israel for stopping its ground operation in Gaza. But the airstrikes continued, per the Washington Post. One strike, in Gaza City, killed 17 people, seven of them children, the Palestinian Civil Defense reported. Israeli officials said its military had ordered a "reduction in the level of fire but not a full ceasefire."
  • Trump's response: After Netanyahu's speech, Trump posted that "Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line" and that a cease-fire would take effect "when Hamas confirms." It was unclear if the president meant Israel's agreement on a staged withdrawal in his peace plan or a new agreement by Israel to move troops, per the Times.
  • Presidential pressure: "Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off," Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social, per ABC News. "I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again."

  • US representatives: A White House official said Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy to the Middle East, and Jared Kushner are going to Egypt for cease-fire talks, per the Times.
  • Netanyahu at the center: The prime minister has faced increasing opposition at home over his strategy, including the escalations. In celebrating the progress in his address, he defended his decisions and his resistance to internal pressure, per the Times. But the onus is on him now, the Post points out: He had said Israel would stop the fighting if the hostages were returned and if Hamas disarmed. Government officials have said they didn't think either would happen. If both conditions are met, Netanyahu's willingness to end the war, or lack of it, will become apparent.

