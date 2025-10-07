Dems Get an Unlikely ObamaCare Ally in MTG

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her staunch conservative views, broke with GOP orthodoxy this week by urging action to extend ObamaCare subsidies—aligning herself, at least on this issue, with Democrats, per the AP . In a lengthy post on X , Greene acknowledged her general opposition to the Affordable Care Act but argued that letting tax credits expire would hammer her constituents with soaring insurance premiums. She noted that her own adult children's rates could double in 2026 and said she's "not towing the party line on this."

Greene emphasized that she remains firmly against taxpayer-funded benefits for undocumented immigrants and framed her position as "America only." She criticized GOP leaders for not bringing up the looming premium hikes or offering solutions, declaring, "I'm carving my own lane." Her comments drew attention from progressives, with Rep. Greg Casar of Texas echoing her concern about the lack of a Republican plan to address rising costs, per NBC News.

The expiring subsidies, a top Democratic priority amid the ongoing government shutdown, are scheduled to lapse at year's end. While some moderate Republicans have signaled support for an extension, the party remains split, and leaders like House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have said the issue won't be discussed until Democrats make concessions to reopen the government.

Greene, meanwhile, insists her stance is rooted in concern for working families, telling NBC that "increasing health insurance premiums is going to crush people." She reiterated her opposition to excessive government spending but contended that supporting Americans on health care should be a higher priority than funding overseas initiatives.