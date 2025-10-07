Defiant Bondi Tangles With Democrats at Hearing

Attorney General Pam Bondi testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and one word in particular is coming up in coverage: "combative." Bondi frequently sparred with Democrats on the panel on a range of issues. A look at early highlights:

When Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin asked Bondi about the legal rationale for sending National Guard troops to Chicago, she shot back, "I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump." Politico reports that Durbin appeared to be surprised by the aggressive pushback. "That's the kind of testimony you expect from this administration," he said. "A simple question as to whether or not they had a legal rationale for deploying National Guard troops becomes grounds for personal attack. I think it's a legitimate question. It's my responsibility."