Reports: Trump Accidentally Posted His Demand to Bondi

Last month, President Trump made headlines when he publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi in a Truth Social post to go after political enemies including James Comey and Letitia James. "We can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility," he wrote. One unusual part of the message, however, is that he addressed it to "Pam." Now, two outlets report that Trump accidentally posted what was supposed to be a private, direct message to Bondi.
- NBC News: "Trump was surprised to learn he had actually posted the message to his Truth Social account, the source said, adding that the president reacted by saying 'Oh,' and then tried to shrug it off."
- Wall Street Journal: "Trump believed he had sent Bondi the message directly ... and was surprised to learn it was public, the officials said. Bondi grew upset and called White House aides and Trump, who then agreed to send a second post praising Bondi as doing a 'GREAT job.'"
The Journal, which was the first to report that the post was a gaffe, asserts that the "misfire provided a window into how, through command and chaos, Trump has executed a wholesale transformation of the Justice Department." Both Comey and James have since been indicted.