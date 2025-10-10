Reports: Trump Accidentally Posted His Demand to Bondi

Last month, President Trump made headlines when he publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi in a Truth Social post to go after political enemies including James Comey and Letitia James. "We can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility," he wrote. One unusual part of the message, however, is that he addressed it to "Pam." Now, two outlets report that Trump accidentally posted what was supposed to be a private, direct message to Bondi.

NBC News: "Trump was surprised to learn he had actually posted the message to his Truth Social account, the source said, adding that the president reacted by saying 'Oh,' and then tried to shrug it off."