Key to Peace Deal: Rare Meeting With Hamas Reps

A rare face-to-face meeting last week between two of President Trump's envoys and senior Hamas leaders proved pivotal in clinching a Gaza peace deal, reports Axios . The two envoys were Steve Witkoff and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who had been given permission by Trump before their trip to Egypt to meet with Hamas officials in person should it be necessary. It was, as it turned out.

"We think that if you meet them and shake their hand there will be a deal," a Qatari official told Witkoff on Wednesday night, according to the Axios account. He and Kushner then joined four top Hamas representatives, along with Egyptian, Turkish, and Qatari officials, for a roughly 45-minute discussion. The Hamas reps were worried that Israel would resume its military assaults once the hostages were freed, but Witkoff assured them that Hamas would be "treated fairly" and that all parts of the peace plan would be enforced. When the Americans left, the Hamas officials conferred and agreed to the deal.

In his speech Monday to the Israeli parliament, Trump praised the two men for their work on the deal, reports the Wall Street Journal. "He's just a great guy, everybody loved him," Trump said of Witkoff, his official envoy to the region. And of Kushner, he added: "We need that brain on occasion. We need Jared in here."