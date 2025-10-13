Sarkozy Is Due to Report for Historic Prison Sentence

Nicolas Sarkozy is on his way to making history next week as the first former French president—and the first ex-leader of a European Union country—to serve time behind bars. According to Le Monde , Sarkozy, now 70, will report to La Santé Prison in Paris on Oct. 21 to begin a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy . The conviction stems from allegations that his successful 2007 presidential campaign was bankrolled with help from the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Sarkozy has denied wrongdoing and is appealing last month's verdict, but unless an appeals court orders his release, he'll remain in custody until a new trial is held—possibly a year or more away.

Security measures are expected to be tight, with Sarkozy likely headed for a unit reserved for vulnerable prisoners or perhaps solitary confinement. The former president made a low-key visit to the financial prosecutor's office to finalize the details of his incarceration, leaving without comment. The infamous convicts who have been imprisoned at the 158-year-old La Santé, per the Guardian, include terrorist Carlos the Jackal.

While prosecutors argued Sarkozy cut a 2005 deal with Gadhafi in exchange for a boost to Libya's global standing, the court did not find that Sarkozy personally benefited from the illegal funding and cleared him of embezzlement, passive corruption, and illicit campaign finance. Even so, the judge called the conspiracy charges "exceptionally grave" and ordered actual jail time. After the conviction, Sarkozy said outside court, "If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high."