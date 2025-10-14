Hamas' New Problem: Finding Hostages' Remains in Rubble

The Red Cross warned Tuesday that returning the remains of hostages killed during the Israel-Hamas conflict will be a "massive challenge" that could take days or weeks—and may never be fully completed, reports Reuters . One huge obstacle: locating bodies amid the widespread destruction in Gaza. So far, only four coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages have been returned to Israel, while the bodies of more than 20 others remain unaccounted for.

Hamas has pledged to return all the remains, and the BBC reports that fears are growing that an inability to do so could threaten the region's new ceasefire. The militant group is reportedly requesting the use of bulldozers and other heavy machinery to help in the recovery. Christian Cardon, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, described the process of recovering bodies as an even greater challenge than securing the release of living captives. (All 20 were freed on Monday.) Cardon declined to provide specifics about the possible locations of the deceased.