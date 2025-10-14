On Hot Mic, Trump Tells Foreign Prez 'I'll Have Eric Call'

A hot mic at an international summit in Egypt caught an unusual exchange between President Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday. As leaders gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss peace in Gaza, Prabowo was overheard asking Trump if he could arrange a meeting with the president's son, Eric Trump. The conversation included Prabowo referencing a region that is "not safe, security-wise" before requesting the meeting, per the Guardian . "I'll have Eric call. Should I do that? He's such a good boy. I'll have Eric call," Trump replied. Prabowo is then heard saying, "We'll look for a better place." After Trump repeated his offer to have Eric call, Prabowo responded, "Eric or Don Jr."

Eric Trump, along with his brother Donald Trump Jr., serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. It's unclear whether the discussion related to Trump Organization business or other matters. The Trump Organization recently opened its first golf club in Indonesia and lists additional properties in the country, including a resort in Bali, as upcoming projects. Prabowo also mentioned "Hary," which might refer to Indonesian businessman Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a long-time business partner of the Trump Organization whose company is involved in those projects, per Reuters.

Trump has faced ongoing scrutiny over his business interests since returning to office, with critics raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the risk of the presidency being used for personal gain. The company says Trump has no day-to-day role and has handed management to Eric and Don Jr., a setup similar to what was in place during his first term. Ethics experts, however, have argued this arrangement does not fully address possible conflicts between Trump's public duties and his business empire.