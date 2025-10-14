Ambulance Crew: Federal Agents Delayed, Threatened Us

A report from the Willamette Week out of Oregon illustrates just how tense things got at immigration protests in Portland earlier this month. An ambulance crew says federal officers delayed them from taking a patient to the hospital—and that one officer threatened to shoot them, according to internal reports and emergency dispatch records obtained by the newspaper.

The incident happened at Portland's ICE facility on October 5, when the ambulance responded to a call of a protester with a broken collarbone. The dispute reportedly began when the two-person crew, citing policy, forbade an agent from riding to the hospital with the patient.

When agents then stood in front of the ambulance to block it from leaving, the driver says he put the vehicle in park, which caused it to lurch forward a bit. As a result, an angry agent accused the driver of trying to hit him and threatened to arrest and shoot the driver, per the report.