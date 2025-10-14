Detectorist's Find Valued at $4.6M

The British Museum has launched a high-profile campaign to keep a rare gold pendant—the "Tudor Heart"—in the UK. Discovered in 2019 by metal detectorist Charlie Clarke in a Warwickshire field, the heart-shaped pendant is believed to be linked to the marriage of Henry VIII and Katherine of Aragon's daughter, Mary, reports the Art Newspaper. The museum is now trying to raise $4.6 million by April to buy the gem and prevent it from being sold at private auction and possibly leaving the country. The price was set by the government's Treasure Value Committee.