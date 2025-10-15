Facebook Removes ICE-Tracking Page

Meta has removed a Facebook page used to track the presence of immigration agents at the request of the Department of Justice, the company confirmed on Tuesday. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that "following outreach" from the DOJ, Facebook removed a "large group page" that was being used to "dox and target" ICE agents in Chicago. Meta said in a statement that the group "was removed for violating our policies against coordinated harm." The New York Times reports that the group, ICE-Sighting Chicagoland, had more than 80,000 members.

Meta is the latest tech company to restrict tools used to track ICE agents on its platform, the AP reports. Earlier this month, Apple and Google blocked downloads of phone apps that flagged sightings of US immigration agents, just hours after the Trump administration demanded that one particularly popular iPhone app be taken down.