Technology  | 
ICE

Facebook Removes ICE-Tracking Page

Meta said page tracking agents in Chicago violated 'policies against coordinated harm'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 15, 2025 12:20 PM CDT
Facebook Removes ICE-Tracking Page
Government officials detain a protester in Chicago, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.   (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Meta has removed a Facebook page used to track the presence of immigration agents at the request of the Department of Justice, the company confirmed on Tuesday. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that "following outreach" from the DOJ, Facebook removed a "large group page" that was being used to "dox and target" ICE agents in Chicago. Meta said in a statement that the group "was removed for violating our policies against coordinated harm." The New York Times reports that the group, ICE-Sighting Chicagoland, had more than 80,000 members.

  • Meta is the latest tech company to restrict tools used to track ICE agents on its platform, the AP reports. Earlier this month, Apple and Google blocked downloads of phone apps that flagged sightings of US immigration agents, just hours after the Trump administration demanded that one particularly popular iPhone app be taken down.

  • Bondi has said that such tracking puts ICE officers at risk. But users and developers of the apps say it's their First Amendment right to capture what ICE is doing in their neighborhoods—and maintain that most users turn to these platforms in an effort to protect their own safety as President Trump steps up aggressive immigration enforcement across the country.
  • While the group for ICE sightings in Chicago does appear to have been taken down, as of Tuesday evening, dozens of other groups, some with thousands of members, remained visible on Facebook.
  • The suspension came two days after Trump ally Laura Loomer complained about the group in a post on X, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. She said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg should be contacted by the DOJ over his "leftist subversion of Trump and his policies."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X