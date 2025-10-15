One Hostage's Family Had an Ordeal Like No Other

As celebrations erupted in Israel over the return of hostages taken by Hamas, a mother in Nepal was told her son, Bipin Joshi, was not among them. Bipin, 22, was the only Nepali national taken during the October 7, 2023, attack on Kibbutz Alumim, where he worked as part of an agricultural program—he had hoped to stay for 11 months then return home to start his own farm and lift his family's fortunes. While other countries managed to bring their citizens home, the Wall Street Journal reports that Nepal's lack of experience in international hostage crises was so pronounced "that weeks after his kidnapping, the then-foreign minister asked reporters for the Wall Street Journal how he could reach the Red Cross." Prior to Monday, he was the only foreigner whose fate was unknown.