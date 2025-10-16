Polar Bears Move Into Abandoned Research Station

A group of polar bears has made itself comfortable in an unlikely hideaway—a deserted research station on Russia's Kolyuchin Island. The remote outpost, which sits off the Chukotka Peninsula in the Chukchi Sea, became a temporary den for the bears, who were captured lounging and exploring the abandoned buildings in a series of drone images taken by photographer Vadim Makhorov.

Makhorov, who was filming the stark Arctic landscape during a September cruise, spotted the bears treating the station as a shelter, the AP reports. The small island, almost 7 miles off the Russian coast and facing Alaska across the Bering Strait, is far from civilization but apparently just right for the bears, who have been increasingly spotted in abandoned human structures as they search for safety and possibly food. "They perceive homes as shelter," Makhorov commented on Instagram, sharing his close-up views of the animals making themselves at home.

