Polar Bears Move Into Abandoned Research Station

Drone photos capture bears turning remote Arctic outpost into shelter
Posted Oct 16, 2025 2:00 AM CDT
Polar Bears Move Into Abandoned Research Station
Polar bears are seen at an abandoned research station on Koluchin Island, off Chukotka, Russia, in the country's Far East, on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.   (AP Photo/Vadim Makhorov)

A group of polar bears has made itself comfortable in an unlikely hideaway—a deserted research station on Russia's Kolyuchin Island. The remote outpost, which sits off the Chukotka Peninsula in the Chukchi Sea, became a temporary den for the bears, who were captured lounging and exploring the abandoned buildings in a series of drone images taken by photographer Vadim Makhorov.

Makhorov, who was filming the stark Arctic landscape during a September cruise, spotted the bears treating the station as a shelter, the AP reports. The small island, almost 7 miles off the Russian coast and facing Alaska across the Bering Strait, is far from civilization but apparently just right for the bears, who have been increasingly spotted in abandoned human structures as they search for safety and possibly food. "They perceive homes as shelter," Makhorov commented on Instagram, sharing his close-up views of the animals making themselves at home.

.

story continues below

.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X