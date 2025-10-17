How to Watch the Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionids—one of two major meteor showers caused by remnants from Halley's comet—will peak with the arrival of a new moon, providing an excellent opportunity to see shooting stars without moonlight interference. During Tuesday morning's peak, expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour in ideal viewing conditions, said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota. Viewing lasts until Nov. 7. "Weather permitting, it will be a great show," LaCoursiere said. Halley's comet passes near Earth every 75 years. Debris left by the comet leads to two major meteor showers every year. "Sometimes the Orionids leave trains, these bright lingering streak in the sky," LaCoursiere said. Here's what to know, per the AP: