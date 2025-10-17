Xi Takes Military Purge to a New Level

China's second-highest ranking general and eight other senior officials have been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and the military on suspicion of serious misconduct linked to corruption, the country's defense ministry said Friday. He Weidong, who was the vice-chair of the powerful Central Military Commission, is the most senior official targeted so far in an ongoing anti-graft drive against Chinese military leaders, the AP reports. The general was No. 3 in China's military hierarchy, behind Xi Jinping and another general, reports the New York Times.

The nine officials are suspected of extremely serious crimes involving exceptionally large sums of money, Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement posted online. Their cases have been investigated and referred to military prosecutors for review and prosecution, Zhang said.