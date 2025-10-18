If Shutdown Persists, Millions Could Lose Food Stamps

If the government shutdown drags into November, roughly 42 million Americans could see their food stamp benefits delayed, reduced, or stopped, the New York Times reports. The warning comes from the Agriculture Department, which USA Today reports told state agencies in a letter dated Oct. 10 that it expects to run out of money for November's benefits and asked the agencies to hold off on transmitting data about those benefits to its Electronic Benefits Transfer vendor. The Times reports that if the interruption occurs, it would be the first major disruption to food stamps—officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP—in recent decades; past shutdowns haven't interrupted the program.

The most recently available SNAP figures come from May, and show that about $8 billion went to recipients, who received an average per-person benefit of $188. The Agriculture Department could draw on a $6 billion contingency fund but would still come up short. Some experts argue that SNAP should be treated as an entitlement program, which could allow the government to keep paying benefits regardless of the shutdown, but no decision has been made on that front. Several states, including Illinois and New York, have said they can't cover the gap with state funds.

Policy groups are urging affected families not to panic and to keep applying for benefits, but acknowledge that even a delay could be difficult for those living on tight budgets. "We are in uncharted territory," said one nonprofit policy analyst, calling for clearer communication and a resolution from federal officials. USA Today notes that during the 35-day shutdown that ran from Dec. 22, 2018, to Jan. 25, 2019, February benefits went out early, at the end of January, and Congress passed emergency funding that facilitated the March payments.