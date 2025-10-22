Reaction to White House Demo Firm: 'Shame on You!'

A Maryland demolition company has found itself at the center of public outrage after it began tearing down part of the White House's East Wing to make room for President Trump's proposed $250 million ballroom. Dozens of one-star reviews flooded Aceco LLC's Google page in a matter of hours, with critics calling the demolition a disrespectful act against a national monument and questioning whether any president should have the unilateral power to alter the White House so dramatically, reports Newsweek . "This is America's house!" one critic wrote. "Complete and utter desecration ... Shame on you!"

The East Wing, originally built in 1902 and updated during World War II, houses offices such as those of the first lady and the White House Military Office, which will be "temporarily relocated" during construction, per White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump has downplayed the backlash, noting that the White House has undergone numerous renovations over the years. Indeed, the AP notes that many White House construction projects greenlit by past presidents were also slammed for being too expensive or extravagant, but they "eventually came to be accepted," per White House Historical Association records.

Trump announced on Truth Social that the new ballroom—intended to host large events without the need for tents—will be privately funded and won't cost taxpayers a dime, per Newsweek. Supporters of the project, including the Trump-appointed head of the National Capital Planning Commission, argue the addition is overdue and outside the commission's jurisdiction. Aceco, which had few reviews and a solid reputation prior to this project, hasn't yet commented on the controversy.

The ballroom is expected to be completed well before the end of Trump's term, marking the first major structural change to the White House since 1948. That was when President Truman added a balcony to the second floor of the South Portico, which was blasted at the time as being a "frivolous" move during the post-WWII economy, per Axios. White House officials say the new addition will be architecturally consistent with the rest of the building and will be "substantially separated" from the main structure, per Newsweek.